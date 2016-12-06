Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 06
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Mustard oil improved due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,90,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,17,000-0,18,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 10,000 0,720-0,838 12,000 0,640-0,880
Gondal 10,500 655-0,850 13,500 654-0,859
Jasdan 0,300 670-0,821 0,400 677-0,805
Jamnagar 03,000 690-0,865 03,000 665-0,871
Junagadh 04,000 650-0,844 04,500 660-0,845
Keshod 02,500 610-0,815 02,500 616-0,823
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,740-0,838 0,700-0,880 0,720-0,820 0,640-0,842
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,320 1,212-1,400 1,225-1,425
Sesame (Black) 0,820 1,740-2,212 1,730-2,220
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,250 0,680-0,736 0,705-0,733
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,925 0,925 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 681 685 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 711 715 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,505-1,510 1,505-1,510
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,525-1,530 1,525-1,530
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,200-1,205
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,220-1,225
Palm oil 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed