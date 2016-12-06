Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 06 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,90,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,17,000-0,18,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 0,720-0,838 12,000 0,640-0,880 Gondal 10,500 655-0,850 13,500 654-0,859 Jasdan 0,300 670-0,821 0,400 677-0,805 Jamnagar 03,000 690-0,865 03,000 665-0,871 Junagadh 04,000 650-0,844 04,500 660-0,845 Keshod 02,500 610-0,815 02,500 616-0,823 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,740-0,838 0,700-0,880 0,720-0,820 0,640-0,842 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,320 1,212-1,400 1,225-1,425 Sesame (Black) 0,820 1,740-2,212 1,730-2,220 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,250 0,680-0,736 0,705-0,733 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,925 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 681 685 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 711 715 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,505-1,510 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,525-1,530 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,200-1,205 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed