Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 06
1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
2. Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand.
3. Mustard oil improved due to short supply.
4. Vanaspati Ghee gained due to price rise in imported edible oils.
5. Coconut oil moved up due to firm advices from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,740-0,838 0,700-0,880 0,720-0,820 0,640-0,842
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,945 0,925 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 690 685 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 720 715 1,130-1,135 1,120-1,125
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,500-1,505 1,485-1,490
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,520-1,525 1,505-1,510
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,525-1,530
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,200-1,205
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,220-1,225
Palm olein 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,600-1,605 1,480-1,485
Vanaspati Ghee 1,100-1,105 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,400-22,500 22,400-22,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.