Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 06 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand. 3. Mustard oil improved due to short supply. 4. Vanaspati Ghee gained due to price rise in imported edible oils. 5. Coconut oil moved up due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,740-0,838 0,700-0,880 0,720-0,820 0,640-0,842 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,925 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 690 685 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 720 715 1,130-1,135 1,120-1,125 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,500-1,505 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,520-1,525 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,200-1,205 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,600-1,605 1,480-1,485 Vanaspati Ghee 1,100-1,105 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,400-22,500 22,400-22,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.