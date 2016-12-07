Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 07
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Coconut oil improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 08,000 0,680-0,916 10,000 0,720-0,838
Gondal 10,000 676-0,844 10,500 655-0,850
Jasdan 0,300 698-0,825 0,300 670-0,821
Jamnagar 02,500 702-0,895 03,000 690-0,865
Junagadh 05,000 654-0,858 04,000 650-0,844
Keshod 02,500 605-0,839 02,500 610-0,815
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,700-0,916 0,740-0,838 0,680-0,845 0,720-0,820
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,470 1,180-1,381 1,212-1,400
Sesame (Black) 0,945 1,721-2,170 1,740-2,212
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,080 0,720-0,737 0,680-0,736
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,950 0,945 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 693 690 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 723 720 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,790 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,800 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,505-1,510 1,500-1,505
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,525-1,530 1,520-1,525
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,545-1,550 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,205-1,210
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm oil 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,650-1,655 1,600-1,605
Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed