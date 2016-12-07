Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 07 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Coconut oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,680-0,916 10,000 0,720-0,838 Gondal 10,000 676-0,844 10,500 655-0,850 Jasdan 0,300 698-0,825 0,300 670-0,821 Jamnagar 02,500 702-0,895 03,000 690-0,865 Junagadh 05,000 654-0,858 04,000 650-0,844 Keshod 02,500 605-0,839 02,500 610-0,815 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,916 0,740-0,838 0,680-0,845 0,720-0,820 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,470 1,180-1,381 1,212-1,400 Sesame (Black) 0,945 1,721-2,170 1,740-2,212 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,080 0,720-0,737 0,680-0,736 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,945 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 693 690 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 723 720 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,790 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,800 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,505-1,510 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,525-1,530 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,545-1,550 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,205-1,210 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,650-1,655 1,600-1,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed