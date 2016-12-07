Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 07
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Coconut oil improved further due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,700-0,916 0,740-0,838 0,640-0,845 0,720-0,820
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,945 0,945 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 693 690 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 723 720 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,790 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,800 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,205-1,210
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm olein 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,650-1,655 1,600-1,605
Vanaspati Ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,900-22,000 22,400-22,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.