Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 08 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 11,500 0,640-0,900 08,000 0,680-0,916 Gondal 12,000 652-0,856 10,000 676-0,844 Jasdan 0,300 670-0,815 0,300 698-0,825 Jamnagar 03,000 705-0,871 02,500 702-0,895 Junagadh 04,000 650-0,850 05,000 654-0,858 Keshod 02,000 637-0,820 02,500 605-0,839 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,900 0,700-0,916 0,640-0,847 0,680-0,845 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,540 1,160-1,365 1,180-1,381 Sesame (Black) 0,920 1,700-2,181 1,721-2,170 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,150 0,715-0,733 0,720-0,737 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,935 0,945 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 680 693 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 710 723 1,120-1,125 1,135-1,140 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,495-1,500 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,515-1,520 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,535-1,540 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,210-1,215 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed