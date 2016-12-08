Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 08
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,75,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 11,500 0,640-0,900 08,000 0,680-0,916
Gondal 12,000 652-0,856 10,000 676-0,844
Jasdan 0,300 670-0,815 0,300 698-0,825
Jamnagar 03,000 705-0,871 02,500 702-0,895
Junagadh 04,000 650-0,850 05,000 654-0,858
Keshod 02,000 637-0,820 02,500 605-0,839
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,700-0,900 0,700-0,916 0,640-0,847 0,680-0,845
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,540 1,160-1,365 1,180-1,381
Sesame (Black) 0,920 1,700-2,181 1,721-2,170
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,150 0,715-0,733 0,720-0,737
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,935 0,945 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 680 693 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 710 723 1,120-1,125 1,135-1,140
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,495-1,500 1,500-1,505
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,515-1,520 1,520-1,525
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,535-1,540 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,210-1,215
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655
Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed