Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 09
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Mustard oil improved due to firm advices from producing centers.
* Coconut oil moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 09,000 0,600-0,938 11,500 0,640-0,900
Gondal 10,000 640-0,890 12,000 652-0,856
Jasdan 0,300 645-0,823 0,300 670-0,815
Jamnagar 03,500 682-0,880 03,000 705-0,871
Junagadh 04,500 632-0,854 04,000 650-0,850
Keshod 02,000 614-0,825 02,000 637-0,820
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,730-0,938 0,700-0,900 0,600-0,847 0,640-0,847
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,640 1,175-1,385 1,160-1,365
Sesame (Black) 0,795 1,700-2,183 1,700-2,181
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,150 0,700-0,740 0,715-0,733
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,930 0,930 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 673 678 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 703 708 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,780 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,790 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,195-1,200
Rapeseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,240-1,245
Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,720-1,725 1,650-1,655
Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed