Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 09 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil improved due to firm advices from producing centers. * Coconut oil moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,600-0,938 11,500 0,640-0,900 Gondal 10,000 640-0,890 12,000 652-0,856 Jasdan 0,300 645-0,823 0,300 670-0,815 Jamnagar 03,500 682-0,880 03,000 705-0,871 Junagadh 04,500 632-0,854 04,000 650-0,850 Keshod 02,000 614-0,825 02,000 637-0,820 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,730-0,938 0,700-0,900 0,600-0,847 0,640-0,847 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,640 1,175-1,385 1,160-1,365 Sesame (Black) 0,795 1,700-2,183 1,700-2,181 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,150 0,700-0,740 0,715-0,733 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,930 0,930 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 673 678 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 703 708 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,780 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,790 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,195-1,200 Rapeseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,720-1,725 1,650-1,655 Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed