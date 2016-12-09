Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 09 1. Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down further due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. 4. Mustard oil improved due to firm advice from producing centers. 5. Coconut oil moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,938 0,700-0,900 0,600-0,847 0,640-0,847 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,930 0,930 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 665 678 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 695 708 1,100-1,105 1,115-1,120 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,778 0,785 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,788 0,795 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,195-1,200 Rapeseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,240-1,245 Palm olein 0,985-0,990 0,990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,720-1,725 1,650-1,655 Vanaspati Ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,900-22,000 21,900-22,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.