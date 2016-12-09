Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 09
1. Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down further due to selling pressure from refinery
units.
3. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
4. Mustard oil improved due to firm advice from producing centers.
5. Coconut oil moved up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,730-0,938 0,700-0,900 0,600-0,847 0,640-0,847
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,930 0,930 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 665 678 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 695 708 1,100-1,105 1,115-1,120
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,778 0,785 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,788 0,795 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,195-1,200
Rapeseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,240-1,245
Palm olein 0,985-0,990 0,990-0,995
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,720-1,725 1,650-1,655
Vanaspati Ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,900-22,000 21,900-22,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.