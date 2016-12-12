Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 12 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Mustard oil improved due to firm advice from producing centers. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,03,000-0,04,000 versus 0,09,000-0,10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,500 0,680-0,830 09,000 0,600-0,938 Gondal 11,000 645-0,853 10,000 640-0,890 Jasdan 0,200 659-0,820 0,300 645-0,823 Jamnagar 03,000 665-0,877 03,500 682-0,880 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 04,500 632-0,854 Keshod 02,000 605-0,821 02,000 614-0,825 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,690-0,830 0,730-0,938 0,680-0,820 0,600-0,847 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,130 1,160-1,378 1,175-1,385 Sesame (Black) 0,940 1,660-2,178 1,700-2,183 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,225 0,718-0,738 0,700-0,740 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,930 0,930 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 670 665 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 700 695 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,260-1,265 Palm oil 0,995-1,000 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,720-1,725 1,720-1,725 Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed