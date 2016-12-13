Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 13 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted demand from retailers. * Coconut oil moved up due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,03,000-0,04,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,660-0,840 07,500 0,680-0,830 Gondal 10,000 644-0,845 11,000 645-0,853 Jasdan 0,400 681-0,826 0,200 659-0,820 Jamnagar 02,500 650-0,880 03,000 665-0,877 Junagadh 04,500 615-0,840 04,500 632-0,854 Keshod 02,000 602-0,810 02,000 605-0,821 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,740-0,840 0,690-0,830 0,660-0,825 0,680-0,820 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,481 1,225-1,325 1,160-1,378 Sesame (Black) 0,740 1,800-2,182 1,660-2,178 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,070 0,691-0,728 0,718-0,738 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,930 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 675 680 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 705 710 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,500-1,505 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,520-1,525 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,195-1,200 Rapeseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm oil 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,820-1,825 1,780-1,785 Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed