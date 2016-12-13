Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 13
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Coconut oil moved up due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,65,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,03,000-0,04,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 06,000 0,660-0,840 07,500 0,680-0,830
Gondal 10,000 644-0,845 11,000 645-0,853
Jasdan 0,400 681-0,826 0,200 659-0,820
Jamnagar 02,500 650-0,880 03,000 665-0,877
Junagadh 04,500 615-0,840 04,500 632-0,854
Keshod 02,000 602-0,810 02,000 605-0,821
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,740-0,840 0,690-0,830 0,660-0,825 0,680-0,820
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,481 1,225-1,325 1,160-1,378
Sesame (Black) 0,740 1,800-2,182 1,660-2,178
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,070 0,691-0,728 0,718-0,738
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,940 0,930 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 675 680 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 705 710 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,500-1,505 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,520-1,525 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,195-1,200
Rapeseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Palm oil 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,820-1,825 1,780-1,785
Vanaspati ghee 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed