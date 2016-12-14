Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 14 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to retail demand. * Vanaspati Ghee firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,08,000-0,09,000 versus 0,09,000-0,10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,710-0,940 06,000 0,660-0,840 Gondal 12,000 676-0,867 10,000 644-0,845 Jasdan 0,500 685-0,840 0,400 681-0,826 Jamnagar 02,000 667-0,902 02,500 650-0,880 Junagadh 04,000 612-0,878 04,500 615-0,840 Keshod 02,000 605-0,838 02,000 602-0,810 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,740-0,940 0,740-0,840 0,710-0,823 0,660-0,825 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,140 1,221-1,367 1,225-1,325 Sesame (Black) 0,975 1,820-2,160 1,800-2,182 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,110 0,701-0,725 0,691-0,728 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,940 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 685 685 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 715 715 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,510-1,515 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,550-1,555 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Rapeseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm oil 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,820-1,825 1,820-1,825 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed