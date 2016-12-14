Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 14 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien moved up due to retail demand. 3. Vanaspati Ghee firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,740-0,940 0,740-0,840 0,710-0,823 0,660-0,825 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,940 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 685 685 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 715 715 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,768 0,775 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,778 0,785 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,510-1,515 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,530-1,535 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,550-1,555 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Rapeseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein 1,005-1,010 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,820-1,825 1,820-1,825 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,700-21,800 21,900-22,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.