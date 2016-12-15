Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 15
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil improved due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,08,000-0,09,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,500 0,730-0,980 07,000 0,710-0,940
Gondal 10,000 690-0,895 12,000 676-0,867
Jasdan 0,500 703-0,877 0,500 685-0,840
Jamnagar 02,000 680-0,921 02,000 667-0,902
Junagadh 05,000 635-0,890 04,000 612-0,878
Keshod 02,000 671-0,835 02,000 605-0,838
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,780-0,980 0,740-0,940 0,730-0,857 0,710-0,823
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,960 1,210-1,380 1,221-1,367
Sesame (Black) 1,040 1,720-2,151 1,820-2,160
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,370 0,670-0,711 0,701-0,725
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,955 0,950 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 685 685 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 715 715 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,768 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,778 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,520-1,525 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,560-1,565 1,550-1,555
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285
Palm oil 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,820-1,825 1,820-1,825
Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed