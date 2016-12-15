Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 15 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,08,000-0,09,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,500 0,730-0,980 07,000 0,710-0,940 Gondal 10,000 690-0,895 12,000 676-0,867 Jasdan 0,500 703-0,877 0,500 685-0,840 Jamnagar 02,000 680-0,921 02,000 667-0,902 Junagadh 05,000 635-0,890 04,000 612-0,878 Keshod 02,000 671-0,835 02,000 605-0,838 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,780-0,980 0,740-0,940 0,730-0,857 0,710-0,823 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,960 1,210-1,380 1,221-1,367 Sesame (Black) 1,040 1,720-2,151 1,820-2,160 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,370 0,670-0,711 0,701-0,725 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,955 0,950 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 685 685 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 715 715 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,768 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,778 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,520-1,525 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,560-1,565 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285 Palm oil 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,820-1,825 1,820-1,825 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed