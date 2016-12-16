Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 16
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,500 0,680-0,980 07,500 0,730-0,980
Gondal 09,000 676-0,912 10,000 690-0,895
Jasdan 0,400 700-0,890 0,500 703-0,877
Jamnagar 02,000 695-0,940 02,000 680-0,921
Junagadh 04,500 633-0,896 05,000 635-0,890
Keshod 02,000 655-0,854 02,000 671-0,835
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,740-0,980 0,780-0,980 0,680-0,844 0,730-0,857
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,980 1,220-1,425 1,210-1,380
Sesame (Black) 1,170 1,640-2,154 1,720-2,151
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,150 0,680-0,703 0,670-0,711
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 680 683 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 710 713 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,760 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,770 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,195-1,200
Rapeseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,820-1,825 1,820-1,825
Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed