Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 16 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,680-0,980 07,500 0,730-0,980 Gondal 09,000 676-0,912 10,000 690-0,895 Jasdan 0,400 700-0,890 0,500 703-0,877 Jamnagar 02,000 695-0,940 02,000 680-0,921 Junagadh 04,500 633-0,896 05,000 635-0,890 Keshod 02,000 655-0,854 02,000 671-0,835 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,740-0,980 0,780-0,980 0,680-0,844 0,730-0,857 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,980 1,220-1,425 1,210-1,380 Sesame (Black) 1,170 1,640-2,154 1,720-2,151 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,150 0,680-0,703 0,670-0,711 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 680 683 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 710 713 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,760 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,770 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,195-1,200 Rapeseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,820-1,825 1,820-1,825 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed