Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 16
1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,740-0,980 0,780-0,980 0,680-0,844 0,730-0,857
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,940 0,950 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 680 683 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 710 713 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,760 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,770 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,520-1,525 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,550-1,555
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,195-1,200
Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285
Palm olein 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,820-1,825 1,820-1,825
Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,700-21,800 21,700-21,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.