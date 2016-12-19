Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 19
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
4. Coconut oil moved up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,740-0,900 0,740-0,980 0,670-0,840 0,680-0,844
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,930 0,940 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 677 680 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 707 710 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,750 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,760 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,510-1,515 1,520-1,525
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,190-1,195
Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm olein 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,880-1,885 1,820-1,825
Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,700-21,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.