Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 20 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Coconut oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,500 0,660-0,980 08,000 0,670-0,900 Gondal 10,000 650-0,922 11,500 665-0,887 Jasdan 0,200 681-0,850 0,300 702-0,856 Jamnagar 02,500 700-0,960 02,000 701-0,923 Junagadh 04,000 640-0,890 05,000 625-0,878 Keshod 02,000 610-0,866 02,000 613-0,850 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,780-0,980 0,740-0,900 0,660-0,830 0,670-0,840 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,280 1,215-1,405 1,228-1,375 Sesame (Black) 1,470 1,545-2,040 1,550-2,060 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,080 0,675-0,709 0,610-0,706 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,930 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 677 677 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 707 707 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,745 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,755 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,880-1,885 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed