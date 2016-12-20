Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 20 1. Groundnut oil prices eased further due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Coconut oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,780-0,980 0,740-0,900 0,660-0,830 0,670-0,840 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,930 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 660 677 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 690 707 1,095-1,100 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,745 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,755 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,485-1,490 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,505-1,510 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,525-1,530 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,880-1,885 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,200-21,300 21,400-21,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.