Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 21 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,630-0,960 07,500 0,660-0,980 Gondal 09,000 632-0,925 10,000 650-0,922 Jasdan 0,300 650-0,872 0,200 681-0,850 Jamnagar 02,000 681-0,954 02,500 700-0,960 Junagadh 04,000 644-0,900 04,000 640-0,890 Keshod 02,000 600-0,863 02,000 610-0,866 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,650-0,960 0,780-0,980 0,630-0,840 0,660-0,830 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,960 1,212-1,375 1,215-1,405 Sesame (Black) 1,420 1,500-2,047 1,545-2,040 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,140 0,650-0,708 0,675-0,709 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,935 0,925 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 660 660 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 690 690 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,748 0,750 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,758 0,760 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,495-1,500 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,515-1,520 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,535-1,540 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm oil 1,005-1,010 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed