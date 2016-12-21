Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 21
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,70,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,000 0,630-0,960 07,500 0,660-0,980
Gondal 09,000 632-0,925 10,000 650-0,922
Jasdan 0,300 650-0,872 0,200 681-0,850
Jamnagar 02,000 681-0,954 02,500 700-0,960
Junagadh 04,000 644-0,900 04,000 640-0,890
Keshod 02,000 600-0,863 02,000 610-0,866
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,650-0,960 0,780-0,980 0,630-0,840 0,660-0,830
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,960 1,212-1,375 1,215-1,405
Sesame (Black) 1,420 1,500-2,047 1,545-2,040
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,140 0,650-0,708 0,675-0,709
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,935 0,925 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 660 660 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 690 690 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,748 0,750 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 0,758 0,760 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,495-1,500 1,485-1,490
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,515-1,520 1,505-1,510
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,535-1,540 1,525-1,530
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm oil 1,005-1,010 1,015-1,020
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915
Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed