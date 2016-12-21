Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 21
1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,750-0,960 0,780-0,980 0,630-0,840 0,660-0,830
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,935 0,925 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 667 660 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 697 690 1,105-1,110 1,095-1,100
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,753 0,750 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 0,763 0,760 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,495-1,500 1,485-1,490
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,515-1,520 1,505-1,510
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,535-1,540 1,525-1,530
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,175-1,180
Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm olein 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915
Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,200-21,300 21,200-21,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.