Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 22 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 0,700-1,000 07,000 0,630-0,960 Gondal 11,000 650-0,944 09,000 632-0,925 Jasdan 0,300 643-0,900 0,300 650-0,872 Jamnagar 02,500 675-0,971 02,000 681-0,954 Junagadh 04,000 660-0,908 04,000 644-0,900 Keshod 02,000 647-0,875 02,000 600-0,863 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,751-1,000 0,650-0,960 0,700-0,840 0,630-0,840 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,780 1,210-1,370 1,212-1,375 Sesame (Black) 1,380 1,630-2,055 1,500-2,047 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,125 0,684-0,708 0,650-0,708 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,935 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 667 667 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 697 697 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,753 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,763 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,505-1,510 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,525-1,530 1,515-1,520 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,545-1,550 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm oil 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed