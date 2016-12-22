Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 22 1. Groundnut oil prices moved up due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,751-1,000 0,750-0,960 0,700-0,840 0,630-0,840 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,935 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 663 667 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 693 697 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,753 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,763 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,500-1,505 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,520-1,525 1,515-1,520 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,180-1,185 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,200-21,300 21,200-21,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.