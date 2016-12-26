Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 26 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,09,000-0,10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,500 0,650-0,935 08,500 0,630-0,960 Gondal 09,000 625-0,921 10,000 624-0,940 Jasdan 0,300 610-0,889 0,400 645-0,887 Jamnagar 02,500 645-0,965 02,000 656-0,975 Junagadh 04,500 640-0,900 05,000 643-0,917 Keshod 02,000 611-0,858 02,000 626-0,866 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-0,935 0,650-0,960 0,650-0,850 0,630-0,863 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,980 1,220-1,371 1,200-1,369 Sesame (Black) 0,960 1,545-2,063 1,540-2,070 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,070 0,650-0,690 0,670-0,694 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,945 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 653 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 685 683 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,750 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,760 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,510-1,515 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,550-1,555 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,165-1,170 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm oil 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed