Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 26 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,680-0,935 0,650-0,960 0,650-0,850 0,630-0,863 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,945 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 663 653 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 693 683 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,750 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,760 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,510-1,515 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,530-1,535 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,550-1,555 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,165-1,170 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,200-21,300 21,200-21,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed