Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 28 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,750-0,953 06,500 0,650-0,935 Gondal 08,000 669-0,915 08,000 644-0,909 Jasdan 0,300 633-0,880 0,200 605-0,872 Jamnagar 02,000 657-0,945 02,000 640-0,941 Junagadh 05,000 671-0,913 04,000 623-0,902 Keshod 02,000 638-0,860 02,000 600-0,850 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,780-0,953 0,680-0,935 0,750-0,860 0,650-0,850 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,200 1,240-1,379 1,220-1,371 Sesame (Black) 0,885 1,540-2,050 1,545-2,063 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,025 0,684-0,713 0,650-0,690 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,970 0,960 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 672 670 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 702 700 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,750 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,760 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,530-1,535 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,550-1,555 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,570-1,575 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm oil 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed