BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1 from B2
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 29 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from oil mills. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,700-0,936 05,000 0,750-0,953 Gondal 10,500 688-0,900 08,000 669-0,915 Jasdan 0,300 650-0,865 0,300 633-0,880 Jamnagar 02,500 676-0,910 02,000 657-0,945 Junagadh 04,500 680-0,903 05,000 671-0,913 Keshod 02,000 620-0,865 02,000 638-0,860 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,750-0,936 0,780-0,953 0,700-0,860 0,750-0,860 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,825 1,250-1,385 1,240-1,379 Sesame (Black) 0,695 1,565-2,066 1,540-2,050 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,684-0,713 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,965 0,965 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 663 668 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 693 698 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,750 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,760 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,525-1,530 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,565-1,570 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
BANGALORE, May 30The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 29400 ICS-103(23mm) 33800 ICS-104(24mm) 37700 ICS-202(26mm) 44100 ICS-105(26mm) 33200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)