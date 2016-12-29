Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 29 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from oil mills. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,700-0,936 05,000 0,750-0,953 Gondal 10,500 688-0,900 08,000 669-0,915 Jasdan 0,300 650-0,865 0,300 633-0,880 Jamnagar 02,500 676-0,910 02,000 657-0,945 Junagadh 04,500 680-0,903 05,000 671-0,913 Keshod 02,000 620-0,865 02,000 638-0,860 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,750-0,936 0,780-0,953 0,700-0,860 0,750-0,860 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,825 1,250-1,385 1,240-1,379 Sesame (Black) 0,695 1,565-2,066 1,540-2,050 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,684-0,713 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,965 0,965 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 663 668 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 693 698 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,750 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,760 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,525-1,530 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,565-1,570 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed