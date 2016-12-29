Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 29 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,750-0,936 0,780-0,953 0,700-0,860 0,750-0,860 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,960 0,965 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 665 668 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 695 697 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,753 0,750 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,763 0,760 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,520-1,525 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,540-1,545 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,560-1,565 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein 1,005-1,010 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,200-21,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.