Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 30 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,650-0,900 09,000 0,700-0,936 Gondal 09,500 661-0,900 10,500 688-0,900 Jasdan 0,400 632-0,870 0,300 650-0,865 Jamnagar 02,000 650-0,916 02,500 676-0,910 Junagadh 04,000 660-0,887 04,500 680-0,903 Keshod 02,000 610-0,843 02,000 620-0,865 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,900 0,750-0,936 0,650-0,863 0,700-0,860 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,720 1,200-1,360 1,250-1,385 Sesame (Black) 0,775 1,545-2,060 1,565-2,066 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,020 0,671-0,690 0,684-0,713 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,960 0,960 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 668 665 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 698 695 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,753 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,763 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,290-1,295 Palm oil 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed