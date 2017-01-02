Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 02
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,55,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 11,000 0,630-0,944 06,000 0,650-0,900
Gondal 12,000 640-0,904 09,500 661-0,900
Jasdan 0,300 625-0,875 0,400 632-0,870
Jamnagar 02,000 645-0,900 02,000 650-0,916
Junagadh 05,000 633-0,875 04,000 660-0,887
Keshod 02,000 600-0,832 02,000 610-0,843
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,670-0,944 0,700-0,900 0,630-0,868 0,650-0,863
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,150 1,140-1,390 1,200-1,360
Sesame (Black) 0,500 1,500-2,030 1,545-2,060
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,060 0,680-0,703 0,671-0,690
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,960 0,965 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 663 663 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 693 693 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,755 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,765 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,520-1,525 1,525-1,530
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,545-1,550
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,560-1,565 1,565-1,570
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,005-1,010
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915
Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed