Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 02
1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,670-0,944 0,700-0,900 0,630-0,868 0,650-0,863
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,960 0,965 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 666 663 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 696 693 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,755 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,765 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,520-1,525 1,525-1,530
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,540-1,545 1,545-1,550
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,560-1,565 1,565-1,570
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,175-1,180
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm olein 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915
Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,400-21,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.