Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 03
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,70,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,09,000-0,10,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 10,500 0,635-0,985 11,000 0,630-0,944
Gondal 11,000 645-0,942 12,000 640-0,904
Jasdan 0,300 633-0,912 0,300 625-0,875
Jamnagar 02,500 650-0,949 02,000 645-0,900
Junagadh 04,500 624-0,928 05,000 633-0,875
Keshod 02,000 630-0,881 02,000 600-0,832
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,675-0,985 0,670-0,944 0,635-0,880 0,630-0,868
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,810 1,175-1,380 1,140-1,390
Sesame (Black) 1,200 1,300-1,970 1,500-2,030
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,060 0,681-0,709 0,680-0,703
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,970 0,960 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 668 666 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 698 696 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,755 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,765 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,530-1,535 1,520-1,525
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,550-1,555 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,570-1,575 1,560-1,565
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,185-1,190
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,005-1,010
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915
Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed