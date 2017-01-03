Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 03 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,09,000-0,10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,500 0,635-0,985 11,000 0,630-0,944 Gondal 11,000 645-0,942 12,000 640-0,904 Jasdan 0,300 633-0,912 0,300 625-0,875 Jamnagar 02,500 650-0,949 02,000 645-0,900 Junagadh 04,500 624-0,928 05,000 633-0,875 Keshod 02,000 630-0,881 02,000 600-0,832 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,675-0,985 0,670-0,944 0,635-0,880 0,630-0,868 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,810 1,175-1,380 1,140-1,390 Sesame (Black) 1,200 1,300-1,970 1,500-2,030 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,060 0,681-0,709 0,680-0,703 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,970 0,960 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 668 666 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 698 696 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,755 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,765 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,530-1,535 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,550-1,555 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,570-1,575 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,005-1,010 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed