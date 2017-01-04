Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 04 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,680-0,940 0,675-0,985 0,625-0,870 0,635-0,880 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,965 0,970 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 665 668 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 695 698 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,760 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,770 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,525-1,530 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,545-1,550 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,565-1,570 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,190-1,195 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,400-21,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.