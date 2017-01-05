Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 05 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,500 0,630-0,975 10,500 0,625-0,940 Gondal 12,000 625-0,944 10,000 633-0,945 Jasdan 0,300 605-0,921 0,300 610-0,900 Jamnagar 02,500 680-0,960 02,000 665-0,937 Junagadh 05,000 644-0,937 04,000 650-0,905 Keshod 02,000 615-0,918 02,000 620-0,880 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,685-0,975 0,680-0,940 0,630-0,869 0,625-0,870 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,710 1,170-1,370 1,168-1,375 Sesame (Black) 1,000 1,300-1,900 1,400-1,950 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,070 0,695-0,717 0,690-0,715 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,960 0,965 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 665 665 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 695 695 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,765 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,775 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,520-1,525 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,560-1,565 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed