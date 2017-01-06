Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 06 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien firmed up due to short supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 0,630-0,896 12,500 0,630-0,975 Gondal 12,500 617-0,935 12,000 625-0,944 Jasdan 0,200 600-0,909 0,300 605-0,921 Jamnagar 03,500 660-0,949 02,500 680-0,960 Junagadh 04,500 639-0,904 05,000 644-0,937 Keshod 02,000 610-0,895 02,000 615-0,918 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,670-0,896 0,685-0,975 0,630-0,856 0,630-0,869 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,760 1,160-1,378 1,170-1,370 Sesame (Black) 1,050 1,350-1,970 1,300-1,900 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,145 0,685-0,726 0,695-0,717 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,955 0,960 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 665 665 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 695 695 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,765 1,150-1,155 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,775 1,170-1,175 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,515-1,520 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,535-1,540 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,555-1,560 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed