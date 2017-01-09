Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 09 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,16,000-0,17,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,640-0,929 12,000 0,630-0,896 Gondal 11,000 631-0,921 12,500 617-0,935 Jasdan 0,300 630-0,905 0,200 600-0,909 Jamnagar 04,000 640-0,945 03,500 660-0,949 Junagadh 05,000 624-0,915 04,500 639-0,904 Keshod 02,000 605-0,887 02,000 610-0,895 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-0,929 0,670-0,896 0,640-0,854 0,630-0,856 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,610 1,150-1,360 1,160-1,378 Sesame (Black) 0,860 1,450-1,955 1,350-1,970 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,250 0,716-0,747 0,685-0,726 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,955 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 665 665 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 695 695 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,770 1,160-1,165 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,780 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,510-1,515 1,515-1,520 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,550-1,555 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed