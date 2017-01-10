Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 10 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,16,000-0,17,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,630-0,921 09,000 0,640-0,929 Gondal 10,500 629-0,908 11,000 631-0,921 Jasdan 0,300 616-0,900 0,300 630-0,905 Jamnagar 03,000 655-0,957 04,000 640-0,945 Junagadh 04,000 621-0,923 05,000 624-0,915 Keshod 02,000 604-0,880 02,000 605-0,887 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,675-0,921 0,680-0,929 0,630-0,840 0,640-0,854 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,810 1,140-1,355 1,150-1,360 Sesame (Black) 0,700 1,400-1,970 1,450-1,955 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,240 0,701-0,747 0,716-0,747 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,950 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 660 662 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 690 692 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,775 1,180-1,185 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,785 1,200-1,205 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,505-1,510 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,525-1,530 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,545-1,550 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,180-1,185 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.