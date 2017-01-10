Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 10 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. 4. Castor oil improved further due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,675-0,921 0,680-0,929 0,630-0,840 0,640-0,854 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,950 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 659 662 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 689 692 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,775 1,180-1,185 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,785 1,200-1,205 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,505-1,510 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,525-1,530 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,545-1,550 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,180-1,185 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein 1,015-1,020 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,900-21,000 20,900-21,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.