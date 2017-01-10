Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 10
1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to low retail demand.
3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure.
4. Castor oil improved further due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,675-0,921 0,680-0,929 0,630-0,840 0,640-0,854
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,945 0,950 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 659 662 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 689 692 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,775 1,180-1,185 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,785 1,200-1,205 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,505-1,510 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,525-1,530 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,545-1,550 1,550-1,555
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,180-1,185
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm olein 1,015-1,020 1,025-1,030
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915
Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 20,900-21,000 20,900-21,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.