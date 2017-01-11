Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 11 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Castor oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,635-0,927 08,000 0,630-0,921 Gondal 11,500 620-0,905 10,500 629-0,908 Jasdan 0,300 610-0,880 0,300 616-0,900 Jamnagar 03,500 660-0,940 03,000 655-0,957 Junagadh 04,500 625-0,904 04,000 621-0,923 Keshod 02,000 600-0,885 02,000 604-0,880 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-0,927 0,675-0,921 0,635-0,847 0,630-0,840 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,775 1,155-1,358 1,140-1,355 Sesame (Black) 0,900 1,410-1,980 1,400-1,970 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,320 0,720-0,755 0,701-0,747 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,945 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 659 659 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 689 689 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,790 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,800 1,210-1,215 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,500-1,505 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,520-1,525 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.