Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 11
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
3. Castor oil moved up further due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,680-0,927 0,675-0,921 0,635-0,847 0,630-0,840
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,940 0,945 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 665 659 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 695 689 1,105-1,110 1,095-1,100
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,790 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,800 1,210-1,215 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,500-1,505 1,505-1,510
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,520-1,525 1,525-1,530
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,545-1,550
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,175-1,180
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm olein 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915
Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 20,700-20,800 20,900-21,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.