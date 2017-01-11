Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 11 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. 3. Castor oil moved up further due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,680-0,927 0,675-0,921 0,635-0,847 0,630-0,840 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,945 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 665 659 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 695 689 1,105-1,110 1,095-1,100 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,790 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,800 1,210-1,215 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,500-1,505 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,520-1,525 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,700-20,800 20,900-21,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.