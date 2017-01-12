Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 12 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Castor oil moved up further due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,500 0,640-0,945 08,000 0,635-0,927 Gondal 10,000 626-0,933 11,500 620-0,905 Jasdan 0,500 643-0,902 0,300 610-0,880 Jamnagar 04,000 654-0,961 03,500 660-0,940 Junagadh 04,000 618-0,921 04,500 625-0,904 Keshod 02,000 609-0,900 02,000 600-0,885 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,685-0,945 0,680-0,927 0,640-0,849 0,635-0,847 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,740 1,150-1,355 1,155-1,358 Sesame (Black) 0,720 1,425-1,975 1,410-1,980 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,140 0,708-0,755 0,720-0,755 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,940 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 667 665 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 697 695 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,800 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,810 1,220-1,225 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.