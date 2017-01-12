Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 12 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. 3. Castor oil moved up further due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,685-0,945 0,680-0,927 0,640-0,849 0,635-0,847 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,940 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 668 665 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 698 695 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,800 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,810 1,220-1,225 1,210-1,215 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,505-1,510 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,525-1,530 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,545-1,550 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,300-1,305 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,700-20,800 20,700-20,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.