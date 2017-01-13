Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 13 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were firm due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,645-0,970 07,500 0,640-0,945 Gondal 09,000 630-0,952 10,000 626-0,933 Jasdan 0,300 655-0,923 0,500 643-0,902 Jamnagar 04,000 650-0,970 04,000 654-0,961 Junagadh 03,500 620-0,939 04,000 618-0,921 Keshod 02,000 625-0,927 02,000 609-0,900 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,690-0,970 0,685-0,945 0,645-0,856 0,640-0,849 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,520 1,160-1,362 1,150-1,355 Sesame (Black) 0,880 1,500-2,030 1,425-1,975 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,260 0,711-0,769 0,708-0,755 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,960 0,950 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 670 668 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 700 698 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,510-1,515 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,550-1,555 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,190-1,195 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed