Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 16 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,640-0,923 07,000 0,645-0,970 Gondal 11,000 635-0,919 09,000 630-0,952 Jasdan 0,400 650-0,900 0,300 655-0,923 Jamnagar 04,500 640-0,944 04,000 650-0,970 Junagadh 05,000 625-0,915 03,500 620-0,939 Keshod 02,000 608-0,910 02,000 625-0,927 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,685-0,923 0,690-0,970 0,640-0,860 0,645-0,856 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,725 1,170-1,365 1,160-1,352 Sesame (Black) 0,900 1,470-2,040 1,500-2,030 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,200 0,715-0,766 0,711-0,769 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,970 0,960 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 673 671 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 703 701 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,810 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,820 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,515-1,520 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,535-1,540 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,555-1,560 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,195-1,200 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed