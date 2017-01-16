Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 16 1. Groundnut oil prices moved up due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,685-0,923 0,690-0,970 0,640-0,860 0,645-0,856 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,970 0,960 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 667 671 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 697 701 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,810 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,820 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,515-1,520 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,535-1,540 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,555-1,560 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,195-1,200 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,700-20,800 20,700-20,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.