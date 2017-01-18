Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 18 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Arrivals of groundnut are low as most of the market yards remain closed on account of religious function. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 07,000 0,640-0,923 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 11,000 635-0,919 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,400 650-0,900 Jamnagar 04,000 662-0,950 02,500 650-0,936 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 05,000 625-0,915 Keshod 02,000 633-0,914 02,000 615-0,908 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,685-0,923 0,000-0,000 0,640-0,860 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,170-1,365 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,470-2,040 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,715-0,766 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,960 0,965 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 667 667 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 697 697 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,805 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,815 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,500-1,505 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,520-1,525 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.