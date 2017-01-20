Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 20
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
* Arrivals of groundnut are low as most of the market yards remain closed on
account of religious function.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 07,000 0,640-0,923
Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 11,000 635-0,919
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,400 650-0,900
Jamnagar 04,000 632-0,963 04,000 640-0,944
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 05,000 625-0,915
Keshod 02,000 629-0,934 02,000 645-0,910
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,685-0,923 0,000-0,000 0,640-0,860
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,170-1,365
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,470-2,040
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,715-0,766
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,965 0,965 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 683 680 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 713 710 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,505-1,510 1,505-1,510
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,525-1,530 1,525-1,530
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,200-1,205
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915
Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.