Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 20
1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,685-0,923 0,000-0,000 0,640-0,860
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,960 0,965 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 677 680 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 707 710 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,500-1,505 1,505-1,510
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,520-1,525 1,525-1,530
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,545-1,550
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,200-1,205
Rapeseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,300-1,305
Palm olein 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915
Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,200-21,300 21,200-21,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.