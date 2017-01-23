Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 23 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 15,000 0,625-0,936 07,000 0,640-0,923 Gondal 18,000 620-0,923 11,000 635-0,919 Jasdan 0,500 621-0,898 0,400 650-0,900 Jamnagar 03,000 635-0,955 04,000 632-0,963 Junagadh 06,000 610-0,909 05,000 625-0,915 Keshod 02,000 613-0,905 02,000 629-0,934 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-0,936 0,685-0,923 0,625-0,847 0,640-0,860 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,550 1,170-1,375 1,170-1,365 Sesame (Black) 3,000 1,500-2,080 1,470-2,040 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,210 0,700-0,752 0,715-0,766 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,960 0,960 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 685 677 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 715 707 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,795 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,805 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,195-1,200 Rapeseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Palm oil 1,050-1,055 1,040-1,045 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.