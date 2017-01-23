Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 23
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 15,000 0,625-0,936 07,000 0,640-0,923
Gondal 18,000 620-0,923 11,000 635-0,919
Jasdan 0,500 621-0,898 0,400 650-0,900
Jamnagar 03,000 635-0,955 04,000 632-0,963
Junagadh 06,000 610-0,909 05,000 625-0,915
Keshod 02,000 613-0,905 02,000 629-0,934
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,680-0,936 0,685-0,923 0,625-0,847 0,640-0,860
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,550 1,170-1,375 1,170-1,365
Sesame (Black) 3,000 1,500-2,080 1,470-2,040
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,210 0,700-0,752 0,715-0,766
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,960 0,960 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 685 677 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 715 707 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,795 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,805 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,195-1,200
Rapeseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Palm oil 1,050-1,055 1,040-1,045
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915
Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.