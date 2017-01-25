Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 25 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Sesame oil moved up due to thin supply. * Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,635-0,990 07,000 0,630-0,975 Gondal 11,000 626-0,971 10,000 625-0,952 Jasdan 0,500 630-0,900 0,600 638-0,894 Jamnagar 03,500 670-0,965 03,000 650-0,954 Junagadh 05,500 631-0,940 04,500 609-0,928 Keshod 02,000 603-0,923 02,000 605-0,900 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,690-0,990 0,685-0,975 0,635-0,850 0,630-0,848 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,810 1,145-1,335 1,160-1,370 Sesame (Black) 1,000 1,400-2,030 1,540-2,040 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,350 0,701-0,737 0,731-0,745 Rapeseeds 065 650-668 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,960 0,960 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 695 693 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 725 723 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,375 2,240-2,245 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,788 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,798 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,210-1,215 Rapeseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275 Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.