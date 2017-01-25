Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 25
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Sesame oil moved up due to thin supply.
* Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,55,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 09,000 0,635-0,990 07,000 0,630-0,975
Gondal 11,000 626-0,971 10,000 625-0,952
Jasdan 0,500 630-0,900 0,600 638-0,894
Jamnagar 03,500 670-0,965 03,000 650-0,954
Junagadh 05,500 631-0,940 04,500 609-0,928
Keshod 02,000 603-0,923 02,000 605-0,900
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,690-0,990 0,685-0,975 0,635-0,850 0,630-0,848
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,810 1,145-1,335 1,160-1,370
Sesame (Black) 1,000 1,400-2,030 1,540-2,040
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,350 0,701-0,737 0,731-0,745
Rapeseeds 065 650-668 700-740
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,960 0,960 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 695 693 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 725 723 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,375 2,240-2,245 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,788 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,798 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,210-1,215
Rapeseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275
Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.