Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 25 1. Groundnut oil prices remain steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Mustard oil moved down due to low retail demand. 4. Coconut oil improved further due to firm advices from producing centers. 5. Sesame oil moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,690-0,990 0,685-0,975 0,635-0,850 0,630-0,848 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,960 0,960 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 690 693 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 720 723 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,375 2,240-2,245 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,788 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,798 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,210-1,215 Rapeseed oil refined 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275 Palm olein 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,160-2,165 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,900-21,000 20,700-20,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.