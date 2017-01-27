Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 27 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure. * Coconut oil improved due to firm advices from producing centers. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 0,625-0,975 09,000 0,635-0,990 Gondal 13,500 610-0,965 11,000 626-0,971 Jasdan 0,600 606-0,939 0,500 630-0,900 Jamnagar 04,500 675-0,966 03,500 670-0,965 Junagadh 05,000 635-0,950 05,500 631-0,940 Keshod 02,000 607-0,916 02,000 603-0,923 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,685-0,975 0,690-0,990 0,625-0,836 0,635-0,850 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,575 1,162-1,370 1,145-1,335 Sesame (Black) 1,700 1,400-2,020 1,400-2,030 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,680 0,701-0,738 0,701-0,737 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 650-668 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,960 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 680 690 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 710 720 1,120-1,125 1,135-1,140 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,510-1,515 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,205-1,210 Rapeseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265 Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,200-2,205 2,160-2,165 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.