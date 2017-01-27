Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 27
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure.
* Coconut oil improved due to firm advices from producing centers.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,70,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 12,000 0,625-0,975 09,000 0,635-0,990
Gondal 13,500 610-0,965 11,000 626-0,971
Jasdan 0,600 606-0,939 0,500 630-0,900
Jamnagar 04,500 675-0,966 03,500 670-0,965
Junagadh 05,000 635-0,950 05,500 631-0,940
Keshod 02,000 607-0,916 02,000 603-0,923
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,685-0,975 0,690-0,990 0,625-0,836 0,635-0,850
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,575 1,162-1,370 1,145-1,335
Sesame (Black) 1,700 1,400-2,020 1,400-2,030
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,680 0,701-0,738 0,701-0,737
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 650-668
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,950 0,960 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 680 690 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 710 720 1,120-1,125 1,135-1,140
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,510-1,515 1,520-1,525
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,205-1,210
Rapeseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265
Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,200-2,205 2,160-2,165
Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.